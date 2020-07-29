The Haven announces one COVID-19 death, additional cases in living facility

A Centers for Disease Control illustration of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Haven, an assisted living facility in Hayden that owned and operated by Northwest Colorado Health, announced a probable COVID-19 death of a resident Wednesday afternoon.

Confirmation lab tests are still pending, according to the residence. Additionally, the Haven, along with Routt County Public Health, is reporting two new residents that have tested positive for COVID-19, making the case count at the Haven a total of seven.

“The Haven wishes our deepest condolences to the family affected by this loss and we will hold the deceased resident in our hearts and minds,” Adrienne Idsal, Director of The Haven said.

“On behalf of the entire team at Northwest Colorado Health, we send our love and well wishes to the family and loved ones of this resident, including the extended Haven family. We are deeply saddened by this loss,” said Stephanie Einfeld, CEO of Northwest Colorado Health.

With today’s test results The Haven has a total of seven cases. The cases are as follows:

One resident reported on July 27, Female in her 80s Routt County resident

One staff person reported on July 27, Male in his 70s Moffat County resident

One resident reported on July 28, Male in his 80s Routt County resident

One staff person reported on July 28, Female in her 30s Routt County resident

One staff person reported on July 28, Female in her 20s Moffat County resident

One resident reported on July 29, female in her 70s, Routt County resident

One resident reported on July 29, female in her 80’s Routt County resident

These four new Routt County cases add up to a total of 102 cases in Routt County since March. Contact tracing on all cases is being implemented and isolation orders have been served, according to Northwest Colorado Health.

