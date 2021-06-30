The Craig Press’s Coffee & a Newspaper resumes next week

Coffee & a Newspaper, hosted by the Craig Press, will return next week on Wednesday, July 7.

The community is invited to join the event at 7 a.m. at Downtown Books on Yampa Ave.

Shannon Scott, economic development manager for the city of Craig, will join Craig Press editor Cuyler Meade and general manager Sheli Steele to talk about a “Roadmap for the Future” for the city as Craig and Moffat County transition from coal, among other things.

Coffee and pastries will be served.