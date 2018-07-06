The Clerk’s Corner: Updates at the Motor Vehicle Office

There are some new and exciting changes coming to our Motor Vehicle Office. The State of Colorado is in the process of replacing the current motor vehicle title and registration system in all 64 counties.

CSTARS was the original computer system installed in each county between 1983 and 1986. Now, 35 years later, this project will finally be complete. New services will be available Aug. 6.

In preparation for this deployment, our motor vehicle team will be attending several trainings this month. The motor vehicle office will be closed July 9. However, the office will remain open on all other scheduled training days. Staff will stagger their training days July 9 through July 24, but wait times will be longer than usual and staff and services will be limited. During the conversion from the old system to the new system, services will not be available between Aug. 1 to 5. This includes motor vehicle registration renewals, vehicle titling and ownership transfers. In addition, all Colorado drivers' license services both in office and online, will be unavailable Aug. 2 to 5.

This schedule is sure to cause angst and frustration, which reminds me of a joke:

After spending 3-1/2 hours enduring the long lines, surly clerks and insane regulations at the Department of Motor Vehicles, I stopped at a toy store to pick up a gift for my son. I brought my selection — a baseball bat — to the cash register.

"Cash or charge?" the clerk asked.

"Cash," I snapped. Then apologizing for my rudeness, I explained, "I've spent the afternoon at the motor-vehicle bureau."

"Shall I gift wrap the bat?" the clerk asked sweetly. "Or are you going back there?"

Obviously I'm trying to find some humor in this situation, and I'm hopeful the final product outweighs any anxiety or inconvenience that we may all experience. The new system, Colorado DRIVES, promises faster transaction processing and additional online services, which include:

Improved online vehicle registration renewals

Out-of-state emissions extension

Emissions waiver application

Generate prior receipts

Duplicate registration receipt requests

2 percent rental upload and fee estimator

Personalized plate request

Change of address

New registrations

Additionally, July brings another new change, which took effect July 1: the new city sales tax rate is 4 percent.

In 2017, voters approved the City of Craig sales tax measure, which increased the city sales tax an additional 1.75 percent. This rate is applicable to all tangible items sold, except for hotel accommodations and motor vehicles. This means residents of the City of Craig are now exempt from paying city sales tax on the purchase of a new motor vehicle.

We are excited for the new modern and user-friendly system for driver and vehicle services. We ask for your patience and apologize for the inconvenience this upcoming closure will surely cause. We encourage you to renew your registration before it expires. Remember, you may always "skip the trip" and use online services at http://www.mydmv.colorado.gov.

Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with the office now closed during our lunch hour from 1 to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions or comments? Contact me, Lila Herod, at 970-824-9118 or send me an email at lherod@moffatcounty.net.

Until next month… Cheers!