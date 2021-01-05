The City of Craig spent $546,688 in CARES Act Money in 2020

The city of Craig received CARES Act money from the federal government to the tune of $546,688.00. They spent that money in seven different areas. Those areas are, “economic support other”, “food programs”, “housing support”, “telework”, “PPE”, “public health”, “small business assistance” and “other”.

The city of Craig reports that they spent $20,000.00 on RF-010 in the category of economic support other. While, the city spent $3,800 in food programs and $37,000.00 in housing support for Craig city residents. Craig spent $61,587.85 in telework this past year, and $15,756.52 on PPE.

Public Health got the least amount of any of the seven categories, only receiving $134.99 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund. The City gave $405,458.86 to small businesses this year. The city gave everything in the other category $2,949.78.

The city received almost $300 thousand more from the CM–100 than from the RF-010 totals. The city received $446,688.00 in CM-100 money and $100,000.00 in RF-010 money. The CM-100 money is what they first got from the state as part of the CARES Act, while the RF-010 money is the money that they got the second time they applied through the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) to serve as additional reserve funding.

The economic support other category is more focused than the other category, with it going to help people shop for groceries.

“That is going to be used for a program through the Community Budget Center for grocery shopping which was part of an identified program, grocery shopping, support services, Melanie Kilpatrick, the executive assistant to the city manager said.

Meanwhile the “other” category was an extension of the PPE category, for things that didn’t fit in that category specifically.

“The other, 7R, that was basically PPE, that wasn’t defined in the PPE category, like our Plexiglas dividers belong in that category,” Kilpatrick said.

The city will continue to make reports and keep a tally for the 2020 year until the end of the year.

