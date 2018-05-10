Temporary standoff in Craig disrupts Ag Day, leads to arrest of Routt County man

CRAIG — A standoff between local law enforcement and a man wanted on multiple felony warrants briefly interrupted a group of elementary students’ visit to the Moffat County Fairgrounds but resulted in the successful arrest of the suspect.

Michael Alan Jones, 27, was wanted on felony charges in Routt County.

The Craig Police Department received information that Jones might be in the 400 block of Fourth Street and mobilized a team to serve the arrest warrant.

“A perimeter was formed around the residence by officers from the Colorado State Patrol, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and the Craig Police Department,”Craig Police Chief Jerry DeLong said in a news release.

Numerous attempts were made to persuade Jones to come out of the residence, which was in close proximity to the fairgrounds, where the Moffat County Cattlewomen was hosting its annual Ag Day for fourth-grade students. Officers requested that teachers, students and volunteers shelter in place for about 20 minutes.

Officers approached the residence and located Jones, who continued to refuse to comply with commands.

Recommended Stories For You

“He was unable to elude officers, and he was taken into custody,” DeLong said.

Jones, was transported to the Routt County Detention Center for booking, where he will also be charged, locally, with felony possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and resisting arrest.

The case is under investigation.