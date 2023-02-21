Tell parents about your summer camp program
Do you have a youth summer program that local parents and families should know about?
In just a few weeks, Moffat and Routt schools will let out over 4,500 students out for summer break and on March 10, the Craig Press and Steamboat Pilot will publish the 2023 Camp Guide with the summer program activities.
The Camp Guide will include a listing of summer camp options for Moffat and Routt youth, with a short review, dates and details.
In addition to the special section inserted in the March 10 edition of the Craig Press and Steamboat Pilot, the Camp Guide will also send an email blast to over 12,000 readers.
The deadline to place an ad in the Camp Guide is Wednesday, Feb, 22. Email advertising@steamboatpilot.com for more information.
