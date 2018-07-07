Teen identified in accident near Dinosaur National Monument

DINOSAUR – On Saturday, authorities released the identity of a young Northwest Colorado woman who was discovered in a single-vehicle accident near Dinosaur National Monument.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Maria Blakley from Dinosaur who was found June 30 deceased along Harpers Corner Road in Dinosaur National Monument, according to a news release from monument staff.

Blakley was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. June 29. Early the next morning, a passerby called 911 to report a vehicle off the road approximately three miles north of US Highway 40 along the Harpers Corner Road scenic drive.

The Artesia Fire Department was first on scene. The National Park Service and Colorado State Patrol are jointly investigating the accident.

The Harpers Corner Road was temporarily closed from monument headquarters to the junction with Moffat County Road 16 for the accident investigation and until the scene was cleared, re-opening that afternoon.

The full details of Blakley’s accident and fatality have not yet been released by investigators.