Team effort by Federal and local law enforcement leads to interception of three pounds of methamphetamine, arrest of Craig woman
The Craig Police Department, with the assistance of Federal Law Enforcement Agencies, intercepted just over three pounds of methamphetamine and prevented it from making its way onto the streets of Northwest Colorado on June 9, arresting a local woman in connection to the movement of the drugs.
Craig resident Nancy Grijalba was arrested in connection with the investigation and has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, a Class 1 Drug Felony, and Child Abuse, a Class 3 Misdemeanor, according to the District Attorney’s Office of the 14th Judicial District.
At her initial court appearance, Grijalba’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or corporate surety.
This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more updates as they become available.
