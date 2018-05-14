Teacher compensation to be considered by Moffat County School Board of Education Thursday

CRAIG — The 2018-19 teacher compensation package will be among the items up for consideration when the Moffat School District Board of Education meets meet Thursday, May 17.

The board will meet at 4 p.m. for a work session, with the regular meeting to follow at 6:30 in the boardroom of the Yampa Building, 775 Yampa Ave.

The teachers’ union — Moffat County Education Association — and school district expect to conclude negotiations at an open meeting scheduled for noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 15, in Room 185 of the Academic Services Building at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

A report on negotiations and an update on the 2018-19 budget are scheduled to be presented during the board work session, along with policy hearings for 11 school district policies.

During the meeting, board members are also expected to take action on a second reading of policies governing student transportation, staff conduct, support staff positions, admission and denial of admission, homeless students, students in foster care, intra-district choice/open enrollment, suspension/expulsion of students, student health services and records and student records/release of information on students.

They will consider adopting on first reading policies on unpaid leave, professional staff, professional staff recruiting/hiring, pair personnel annual and extended illness leave, conferences and visitations and staff reassignment and transfers.

They will also take action to consider and approve a consent agenda with minutes from May 10 and April 26, as well as May personnel recommendations. Staff and students will be on hand at the meeting to present regular reports, including reports about high-school and middle-school activities.



