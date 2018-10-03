Teacher returns to Moffat County to ‘give back’

Dulce: My favorite thing to do outside of school is to play soccer with my friends on the street and go and ride our bikes around.

What do you like to do outside of school?

Dulce: My favorite subject in school is math. Math is my favorite subject, because I just think it’s a nice way of learning things, like how you divide and add and stuff like that. It’s also my favorite subject, because it’s cool how you get the numbers and how you got them — like, I never knew that density and volume could be related to math, so the other day, when Miss Hall was teaching us, I got mind blown because I never knew how they were related and how you could get the answer.

What is your favorite subject and why?

Sixth-grade science and math teacher Kayla Hall was asked to select two of her students for recognition. She selected Caden Lytle and Dulce Quezada and asked them a couple of questions about school and their favorite activities.

Editor’s note: The Craig Press’ regular feature honoring educators in our community has received an upgrade, with fresh questions and a new twist — a student spotlight. Educators are asked to nominate two students who might not otherwise receive recognition, but whose hard work and effort deserve to be highlighted.

CRAIG — She used to walk the halls of Craig Middle School as a student; these days, she's a teacher.

"I grew up in Craig and had the opportunity to come and give back to the community that gave me so much," said CMS sixth-grade math and science teacher Kayla Hall when asked why she chose Moffat County.

As a student teacher, she taught first and fifth grade in Hay Springs, Nebraska. This is her first year of teaching.

Craig Press: What were you like as a student?

Kayla Hall: I was motivated to do what I needed to get good grades so I could cheer. I wasn’t the best when it came to asking for help if I didn’t understand, so I struggled quite a bit in some subjects.

CP: How has your education, training, and work experiences qualified you for your role?

Hall: I student-taught in fifth grade, so moving up a grade level has been pretty smooth. I feel like I was very prepared to start this job because of the education I received at Chadron State. They have an amazing elementary program that provided multiple opportunities to work in various grade levels, and I feel like that has helped me the most in settling into a new grade level.

CP: What do you do if your students don't "get it?"

Hall: I sit with them, and we talk it out. I figure out where they are needing the extra help, and I dedicate my time into doing whatever I need to to ensure that they can get that “aha” moment.

CP: If a visitor came to your classroom or office and took a photo, what would they see in that photo?

Hall: They would see collaboration, group discussion, and hard work taking place.

CP: How do you measure your success as an educator?

Hall: When my students are smiling and show me that they have mastered the skill we have been working on.

CP: How are you involved in the community outside school?

Hall: I am an assistant coach for the Middle School Cheer team. Also, I help coach the Elite Competitive Cheer team.

CP: Is there anything else you'd like readers to know?

Hall: I am very grateful to be working in the community I grew up in. It has been a dream of mine to teach and coach such talented and dedicated students and athletes.

