Task force discovers meth, fentanyl during search in Craig

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Moffat County authorities reported seizing a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl during the search of a Craig home late last month.

On Aug. 31, detectives from the All Crimes Enforcement Team, along with officers from the Craig Police Department and deputies from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 815 Colorado St., according to information posted on CrimeWatch.net.

The statement said the search was the result of an extensive investigation into suspected drug activity at this address. Upon execution of the search warrant, numerous drugs were allegedly discovered, including methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The fentanyl was discovered in pill form. The pill is light blue with an “M” on one side and a “30” on the other.

The Craig Police Department released a handful of images from the seizure as well, showing a bag of fentanyl pills, a bag of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Over the phone Wednesday, Craig Police Capt. Doug Conrad said this case is still under investigation and declined to release any additional information at this time.

Fentanyl has been in the national spotlight for some time now, and was reported to have caused an estimated 107,622 drug overdoses in 2021, 80,816 of which were fatal.

In Colorado, for the first five months of 2022, more fentanyl has been seized than all of 2021.