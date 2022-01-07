Tanker rollover closes Routt County Road 51 near Yampa Valley Regional Airport

Routt County Road 51 east of Hayden was closed Friday, Jan. 7, after a tanker overturned on the route.

The closure was reported just after 3:30 p.m., and by 5 p.m., there was no estimated time for reopening the road. Drivers are being advised to use Routt County Road 51A to access the Yampa Valley Regional Airport from the west.

According to a spokesperson for the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, the overturned tanker appeared to be leaking fluids from the tractor-trailer, and a hazmat team from Craig was called in to help with the cleanup. No injuries were reported, and the extent of the spill was not immediately clear.

Colorado State Patrol is handling the wreck. In addition to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, other assisting agencies include Hayden Fire and the hazmat team from Craig.