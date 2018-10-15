Swift, owner of Craig Press, contributes $5K to medical office building campaign

CRAIG — Staff of the Craig Press gathered at The Memorial Hospital on Friday, Oct. 12 for a lunch honoring Swift Communication’s $5,000 contribution towards raising $1 million to help build a new medical office building under construction adjacent to the hospital.

“Memorial Regional Health is an integral part of our community. We’re so pleased to be able to contribute to the growth of this wonderful institution and help support our quality health care system here in Craig and Moffat County,” said Renee Campbell, Craig Press publisher.

Joining Campbell and the staff of the Craig Press was Samantha Johnston, Colorado Mountain News Media associate general manager and publisher of The Aspen Times. Johnston is widely credited with helping to pass the mill levy that supported building The Memorial Hospital.

"MRH has been a pillar in the community for nearly 70 years,” Johnston said. “The Craig Press was a proud supporter of the replacement hospital project, and we are proud of the campus that MRH is building, which will continue to improve the patient experience and create efficiencies for physicians.

“Moffat County visitors and residents deserve the same quality of care and first-class experience that they'd receive in any resort community, and we're proud to be able to support that mission."