Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office confirms social media rumors of bestiality investigation

The Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday, through a press release, rumors that its detectives continue to actively investigate at least one alleged incident of a man trespassing on private property to engage in sex acts with horses.

Near the end of June, a sheriff’s deputy took initial report of suspected criminal trespass from a reporting party who owns horse corrals in the unincorporated Northpark neighborhood north of Rock Springs, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The property owner told the deputy that they chained and locked the gate in a certain way when leaving their corral at night. When the owner returned to the corral the next day, they noticed the gate was chained differently. Given the suspicious circumstance, they set up a trail camera to surveil their corral.

A few days later, after reviewing photographs captured on the trail camera, the owners discovered someone entering the corral and apparently engaging in sex acts with their horses, according to the press release.

Detectives have since identified and interviewed the man in the photographs, who has admitted to trespassing and to initiating sexual activities with two different horses, including having sexual intercourse with a mare and digitally penetrating a foal, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are withholding the man’s identity at this time as formal charges have not yet been filed.

“While shocking, this is actually a very difficult case,” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Mower.

According to Mower, Wyoming is only one of a handful of states across the country without a bestiality statute on the books.

The investigation remains active and ongoing as detectives believe other horses in the area may have also been targeted. Authorities are also investigating a possible assault related to the case when property owners allegedly confronted the suspect.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Sweetwater Detective Matt Wharton by phone at (307) 922-5345.

