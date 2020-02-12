Sweeter than sugar: Downtown Business Association names winners for Taste of Chocolate | CraigDailyPress.com

Sweeter than sugar: Downtown Business Association names winners for Taste of Chocolate

News | February 12, 2020

Andy Bockelman

Lynette Siedschlaw's Dreamy Cherry Chocolate Bars are on display at Kitchen a La More during Art Walk and Taste of Chocolate.
Andy Bockelman

With plenty of delicious dishes, mellifluous music and inspiring artwork, crowds had a hard choice in store for them Saturday night during the 25th annual Art Walk and 14th Taste of Chocolate.

Nonetheless, voters were able to select the sweetest of the bunch.

Lynette Siedschlaw won Downtown Business Association’s Taste of Chocolate competition with her Dreamy Cherry Chocolate Bars.

Siedschlaw, co-owner of Kitchen a la More, mixed multiple flavors with the dessert item, including a hunk of chocolate, marshmallows and cherry on a skewer.

Also hosting jewelry artist Meredith Kopsa and young guitarist Haley Boatman, the family-owned shop was hopping during the weekend event.

Gallery: Art Walk, Taste of Chocolate draw crowds to downtown Craig with sweet sights, sounds, flavors

Earning second place in the chocolate competition was Kandee Dilldine with Chocolate Pot de Creme, while third went to Kathy Fagan and her Peanut Butter Meltaway Cake.

The yearly event hosted by DBA saw equal parts chocolate, art and music, among them the “Retrospective” show at Articulture, the downtown headquarters of Northwest Colorado Arts Council.

25th annual Art Walk and 14th Taste of Chocolate artists, musicians and chocolatiers

Museum of Northwest of Colorado

Cedar Mountain Strings, Yampa Valley Brass

Beth Gilchrist

Israel Holloway

Rena Olsen

Barrel Cathedral

John Husband

James Campbell

Nikki Moon

Kester Jewelry

Ann Root

The Find and 518 Wine Bar

Jennifer Schreiner

Delaine Brown

Ringer Athletics

Ariane Caldwell

Kandee Dilldine

Dave Peyton and friends

Center of Craig

Connections 4 Kids Cherish the Little Things Art Show

Kitchen a la More

Lynette Siedschlaw

Haley Boatman

Meredith Kopsa

Northwest Pack and Ship/Black Mountain Trading Post/Flower Mine

Rosa Lee Golden

Shirley Cromer

Black Mountain Riot

Yesenia’s Hair & Nails

Joanne Roberson

Community Budget Center

Staci Nichols

Downtown Books

David Morris

Cindy Morris

Sundrop Framing

Sis Pell

Karen Cattoor

Moffat Mercantile

Kim Griffin

Kathy Fagan

Articulture

Multiple artists

Phil Beckett

KS Kreations

Laurie Yoast

Erica O’Malia

Besides tunes by Phil Beckett and a chocolate fountain provided by Seasoned Brisket, the location featured Valentine’s arts and crafts projects for kids as well as a display of local artists throughout the years.

“The concept is an artist’s journey, so we’re featuring one past piece and one present piece, so it’s a nice comparison and contrast about how an artist develops,” said the council’s Melanie Kilpatrick.

The brisk evening stroll among the sidewalks of Yampa Avenue provided plenty of entertainment for friends, family and couples alike.

JJ Mounce and Kiki Saunders enjoyed both the unique elements of a variety of tasty treats and the visual displays.

“I love all the scenery. It’s so cute,” Saunders said.

The chance to purchase some local artwork was a pleasant part as well, Mounce added.

“I like all the town get-togethers like this,” he said.

