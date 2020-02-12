Sweeter than sugar: Downtown Business Association names winners for Taste of Chocolate
With plenty of delicious dishes, mellifluous music and inspiring artwork, crowds had a hard choice in store for them Saturday night during the 25th annual Art Walk and 14th Taste of Chocolate.
Nonetheless, voters were able to select the sweetest of the bunch.
Lynette Siedschlaw won Downtown Business Association’s Taste of Chocolate competition with her Dreamy Cherry Chocolate Bars.
Siedschlaw, co-owner of Kitchen a la More, mixed multiple flavors with the dessert item, including a hunk of chocolate, marshmallows and cherry on a skewer.
Also hosting jewelry artist Meredith Kopsa and young guitarist Haley Boatman, the family-owned shop was hopping during the weekend event.
Earning second place in the chocolate competition was Kandee Dilldine with Chocolate Pot de Creme, while third went to Kathy Fagan and her Peanut Butter Meltaway Cake.
The yearly event hosted by DBA saw equal parts chocolate, art and music, among them the “Retrospective” show at Articulture, the downtown headquarters of Northwest Colorado Arts Council.
Besides tunes by Phil Beckett and a chocolate fountain provided by Seasoned Brisket, the location featured Valentine’s arts and crafts projects for kids as well as a display of local artists throughout the years.
“The concept is an artist’s journey, so we’re featuring one past piece and one present piece, so it’s a nice comparison and contrast about how an artist develops,” said the council’s Melanie Kilpatrick.
The brisk evening stroll among the sidewalks of Yampa Avenue provided plenty of entertainment for friends, family and couples alike.
JJ Mounce and Kiki Saunders enjoyed both the unique elements of a variety of tasty treats and the visual displays.
“I love all the scenery. It’s so cute,” Saunders said.
The chance to purchase some local artwork was a pleasant part as well, Mounce added.
“I like all the town get-togethers like this,” he said.