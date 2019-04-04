Sweet singing: Moffat County choir to host fundraiser ‘Just Desserts’
The singers of Moffat County High School will offer some sweet sounds and maybe a little more in the coming week.
The MCHS Good Vibes A Capella Choir will “Just Desserts,” a fundraiser that combines an evening of music with baked goods.
The show takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 in the MCHS auditorium, 900 Finley Lane.
Admission is $5 for both the performance and desserts.
For more information, call 970-824-7036.
