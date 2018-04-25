Suspicious person at Craig City Park: On the Record April 24

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, April 24

2:50 a.m. In Craig City Park, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

3:50 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a reported assault.

9:39 a.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.

12:26 p.m. At Craig Middle School, officers responded to a report of harassment.

1:36 p.m. On the 200 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of fraud.

1:55 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a report of a possible sex crime.

4:21 p.m. On the 400 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of theft.

7:27 p.m. On the 900 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of theft.

8:36 p.m. Near the intersection of West Sixth and School streets, officers received a report of shots fired.

8:37 p.m. On the 600 block of Barclay Street, officers received a report of shots fired.