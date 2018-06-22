Suspicious people keep Craig police busy: On the record June 21
June 22, 2018
Craig Police Department
Thursday, June 21
12:20 a.m. On the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, officers with the Craig Police Department investigated an alarm.
9:29 a.m. At the intersection of Rose and West Fourth streets, officers responded to an animal complaint.
9:34 a.m. On Pine Ridge Drive, officers investigated a theft report.
9:44 a.m. On the 700 block of Exmoor Road, officers investigated a theft report.
11:47 a.m. On Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
11:49 a.m. On the 600 block of Breeze Street, officers investigated a burglary report.
12:27 p.m. On the 1900 block of Crockett Drive, officers responded to an animal complaint.
12:55 p.m. On the 600 block of Ledford Street, officers investigated a fraud report.
1:38 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of a possible drug violation or incident.
4:02 p.m. On the 900 block of First Street, officers responded to a report of an assault.
5:33 p.m. On the 1200 block of Birch Place, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person.
7:12 p.m. At a Craig apartment complex, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person.
8:08 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of a possible drug violation or incident.
8:23 p.m. On the 90 block of Commerce Street, officers investigated a theft report.
10:30 p.m. On the 1600 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person, vehicle or article.
11:53 p.m. On the 1400 block of East Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person.