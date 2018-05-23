Suspicious item on Tucker Street: On the Record May 22

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, May 22

12:23 a.m. On the 700 block of Moffat Drive, officers received a report of harassment.

6:42 a.m. At McDonald's, officers received a report of harassment.

6:48 a.m. Near the intersection of Legion and East Fourth Streets, officers received a report of domestic violence.

11:16 a.m. On the 600 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious item.

1:10 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a possible drug violation.

4:50 p.m. At Elkhorn Apartments, officers received a report of a disturbance.

6:02 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers conducted a warrant arrest. A 23-year-old Craig woman was arrested on charges of failure to comply from the Moffat County Sheriff's Office.

7:10 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers received a report of a disturbance.

10:35 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, officers received a report of harassment.