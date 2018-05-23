Suspicious item on Tucker Street: On the Record May 22
May 23, 2018
Craig Police Department
Tuesday, May 22
12:23 a.m. On the 700 block of Moffat Drive, officers received a report of harassment.
6:42 a.m. At McDonald's, officers received a report of harassment.
6:48 a.m. Near the intersection of Legion and East Fourth Streets, officers received a report of domestic violence.
11:16 a.m. On the 600 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious item.
Recommended Stories For You
1:10 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a possible drug violation.
4:50 p.m. At Elkhorn Apartments, officers received a report of a disturbance.
6:02 p.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers conducted a warrant arrest. A 23-year-old Craig woman was arrested on charges of failure to comply from the Moffat County Sheriff's Office.
7:10 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers received a report of a disturbance.
10:35 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, officers received a report of harassment.