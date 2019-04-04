Suspected fraudster caught in joint Craig PD/sheriff operation: On the Record —  April 3

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, April 3

8:46 a.m. On Moffat County Road 30, officers with the Craig Police Department and Moffat County Sheriff's Office jointly made an arrest in a fraud case. A man was allegedly writing checks for everything from food items to firearms, said Craig Police Captain Bill Leonard. He said the case started in December after an officer identified a suspect and linked multiple cases together. A search warrant was executed, and a 58-year-old Craig man was arrested on suspicion of theft and fraud by check, both class 6 felonies. Officers said they were able to recover a large amount of property, possibly gained as a result of the fraud.

10:27 a.m. In Craig, officers attempted a warrant, but were unsuccessful.

11:52 a.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a caller who reported possible identity fraud. Police said the victim provided information to the suspect. CDP reminds residents the IRS, Social Security Administration, and other agencies will not ask for payment over the phone, and to avoid scammers, people should not provide banking, gift cards, Social Security numbers, or other personal information when called. This incident is under investigation.

12:23 a.m. In Craig, officers received a Safe2Tell report. The incident is under investigation.

1:28 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Finley Lane, officers responded to reports of domestic violence. Upon investigation, officers discovered a verbal disturbance. They contacted the parties involved, and everything was OK.

2:44 p.m. On the 600 block of Riford Road, police arrested a woman on a warrant from another agency. The report was not yet final. No other details were available Wednesday.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 44 calls for service on Wednesday, April 3.