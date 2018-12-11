Suspect in vehicle theft in Rangely fatally shot by law enforcement

RANGELY — One man was killed Monday night in a dispute with law enforcement in Rio Blanco County.

In the evening hours of Dec. 10, 2018 officers with Rangely Police Department, along with deputies from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office, were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Rangely, according to a news release from the 9th Judicial District Critical Incident Team.

Deputies and officers located the vehicle and in the course of attempting to apprehend the suspects, shots were fired near the intersections of Highway 64 and Highway 139, within the city limits of Rangely.

One of the suspects was shot in the incident and was later declared deceased. No officers or deputies were injured.

The 9th Judicial District Critical Incident Team — a multi-jurisdictional team of investigators who are designated to work cases when law enforcement officers are involved in a shooting — is currently investigating.

The release stated that no further information will be released at this time, including the identity of the deceased or any of the officers and deputies who were involved during the open and active investigation.

Recommended Stories For You

Colorado Bureau of Investigation will also work in conjunction with the 9th Judicial District Attorney to complete the investigation.

Information from the 9th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is currently being released through the Garfield County Sheriff's Office as it becomes available.