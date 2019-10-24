Suspect in Kremmling man’s murder arrested in Florida

Nathan McBride, 42, was identified on Tuesday as the victim of a homicide in Denver.

Courtesy Photo

Florida police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a Kremmling man who was killed Friday in Denver.

On Wednesday, Broward County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Michael Harrison, 51. He is charged with first degree homicide for allegedly killing Nathan McBride, 42, at a Super 8 Motel on Oct. 18.

Harrison is being held in the Broward County Jail.

On Tuesday, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said that McBride, 42, died from blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the motel.

Local efforts to help McBride’s family are already underway, including a fundraising night at The Dean West set for 5 p.m. Oct. 29 with a keg from Grand Adventures Brewing and a spaghetti dinner from 9 & 40 Diner.

All proceeds from the dinner will go to Brenda Helton, McBride’s mother, as well as 20% of the sales from the bar at The Dean West, according to owner Jon Harvey.

Also, two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help McBride’s family. One of the pages is set up on behalf of Helton while the other is for McBride’s wife, Monika Bartkow, and two children. The page set up for his wife and kids details the recent efforts McBride’s family made to support him while he sought treatment for substance use and mental health concerns.

Services for McBride will be at 11 a.m. Sunday at the CSU Extension Hall in Kremmling with a potluck dinner.