Survey for ranchers, farmers, miners in Northwest Colorado could help improve mental health resources in Yampa Valley
With support from the Craig-Scheckman Family Foundation and the Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation, Yampa Valley Community Researchers and the Health Partnership are conducting a short survey with ranchers, farmers and miners in Northwest Colorado.
The goal of the survey is to better understand perspectives on challenges, barriers and solutions to mental health services and supports in the Yampa Valley. The information will be used to help create solutions and a better system for the community.
If someone would like to participate, he or she can call Lynn at 303-956-1664. There is a $30 Visa gift card in appreciation. The survey will end June 23.
