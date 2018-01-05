Surprise, it’s a girl! First baby of 2018 born in Craig Thursday

CRAIG — The first baby of 2018 surprised her parents, both by arriving early and by being a girl.

Bryndle Lorraine Moon was born at The Memorial Hospital at Craig just before 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Bryndle is the second bundle of joy born to Moffat County couple Rance and Shamree Moon, who have a son — Brigston — who will turn 3 in February.

Joe and Lorraine Rencher, of Snowflake, Arizona, are the child' maternal grandparents. Lorrae and Lewis Moon, of Moffat County, are her paternal grandparents.

Shamree Moon said the delivery, "was good. It was pretty quick." She was assisted by Memorial Regional Health Nurse Midwife Liz Kilmer-Sterling and staff.

"They were great," she said.

The infant girl has already sprung a number of surprises on her parents. The Moons asked providers not to reveal the gender of their child, so they didn't know Bryndle was a girl until she arrived.

"We thought it would be fun. We didn't completely have a name picked out, so Rance came up with the name Bryndle," Shamree Moon said.

Another surprise was their baby's early arrival. The Moons expected her Jan. 16.

"She was a little early. We'll take it," Shamree Moon said.

Bryndle's early arrival allowed her to claim the status of the first baby born in Craig in 2018, and that also surprised her parents.

"I was surprised. It seemed a little late in the year to be the first," Shamree Moon said.

Memorial Regional Health gave the family a gift basket full of blankets, clothing, stuffed toys and other goodies to celebrate.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.