Support Moffat County trails with Saturday workday at Cedar Mountain

MOCO will host its final Volunteer Trail Work Day of 2018 Saturday, Oct. 20 as part of an ongoing effort to improve natural trails within Moffat County.

Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the Cedar Mountain parking lot north of Craig before beginning work.

Those who join the effort are asked to dress in layers — warm clothes for the morning and lighter materials if needed in the afternoon. Bringing hats and other headgear, eye protection, work gloves, hiking boots, long pants, long-sleeved shirts, sunscreen, water and snacks are also advised.

People with trail-building tools such as picks, rakes, shovels, and sledgehammers are welcome, and Bureau of Land Management will provide an assortment of tools.

Hiking boots and bikes are also welcome to enjoy some recreation after the workday.

For more information, visit facebook.com/MOCO-Trails-153561328612489/.