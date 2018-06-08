Support Moffat County education with June 16’s Wake the Whittler 5K

The sixth annual Wake the Whittler 5K and One-Mile Fun Run, part of the Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, takes place June 16 at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Wake the Whittler, the first in a series of summer running events hosted by Friends of Moffat County Education, starts registration at 7:15 a.m., with the 5K kicking off at 8 a.m. and the Fun Run following.

All runners will receive a t-shirt and the top male and female runners in each age group will take home prizes. The cost is $20 for adults 18 and older, free to kids.

Funds benefit FMCE's work with local schools.

For more information, contact info@moffatcountyeducation.org.