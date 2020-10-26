Superintendent Pankow: A letter to the Moffat County community

Moffat County School District Superintendent Scott Pankow is leaning into his experience to help lead him through a challenging time in a new role.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

For the past few weeks, I have been gathering data and information to evaluate our new hybrid instructional model’s effectiveness. I have worked with administrators, senior leadership, and public health, looking at a way to bring our students back into our buildings full-time, which would allow students to work daily, side-by-side with our excellent teachers.

As I reflect and gather information and feedback from how our current instructional model impacts our students, parents, and staff, I have received a wide variety of input from all stakeholders, parents, students, staff, and administration regarding our hybrid education model.

At this point, the changes to our reopening plan presented to public health have not been approved but are under consideration for future changes. After much discussion and receiving multiple data points of information from various sources and monitoring input from our public health department, public health recommendation has been made to stay in our current instructional model until the end of the first semester.

Therefore, I will instruct the middle and high schools to prepare a plan for in-person learning beginning 2nd semester, January 2021. We will continue working with our local public health department to enable the plan for Moffat County School District to return to full-time in-person learning. This plan will then be taken to the School Board for approval.

MoCoVirtual will be a continued option for online learners.

Moffat County School District understands the challenges that have been presented to students and parents thus far in the school year – please know that your efforts have been appreciated. The district stands ready to help in any way possible as we continue to navigate this new phase in public education. Please reach out to your school(s) with any questions and/or concerns.

Best to you and your health and wellness.

Sincerely,

Scott Pankow, Superintendent