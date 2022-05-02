Superintendent of Moffat County schools on paid administrative leave

Moffat County Superintendent Scott Pankow

Courtesy photo

The Moffat County Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to put Superintendent Scott Pankow on paid administrative leave.

The board met in a special meeting Monday night and went into an executive session shortly thereafter.

After emerging from the executive session, the board voted 7-0 to place Pankow on paid administrative leave effective immediately.

Before adjourning, board members noted that they will consider other action at another meeting sometime in the future, though they did not say what that action might entail or provide a time frame for when that might be.

There was no explanation or public discussion preceding the vote to put Pankow on paid administrative leave.

Reached over the phone Monday night, School Board President Jo Ann Baxter declined to comment on the vote, saying she was not at liberty to discuss the matter because it involves a personnel issue. However, Baxter added that she expects the board to be able to disclose more information in the near future.