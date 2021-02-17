Superintendent contract reveals salary for Moffat County School District position

Interim Superintendent Scott Pankow will receive a 3% raise each year of his three-year contract, according to the official terms of his agreed upon contract with the Moffat County School District. Pankow’s new contract, which goes into effect on July 1 removing his interim tag, was obtained through a Colorado Open Records request by the Craig Press.

Under the contract, Pankow will receive $140,000 in the first year, which will then increase to $144,200 and $148,526 in years two and three.

According to previous Craig Press reporting, former Moffat County Superintendent David Ulrich’s average annual salary was roughly $136,000 per year.

For comparison, Rangely RE-4’s average annual salary is $143,490, while Meeker RE-1’s average annual salary for the superintendent’s position is $118,886, according to the Colorado Department of Education’s Superintendent Average Salary Dashboard. The average annual salary for the superintendent’s position in the state of Colorado in 2020 was $129,426, according to the same dashboard.

Should Pankow decide to leave the district prior to the completion of his three-year contract, he must give written notice to the board “on or before July 1 of the contract year that he will not fulfill his obligations under this agreement during the succeeding academic year,” according to the contract terms.

If the board dismisses Pankow, he will get whichever amount is less between “a lump sum payment in lieu of sums due for salary hereunder equal to the balance of the salary payable to Superintendent for the remainder of such contract year as of the date of termination or six months salary at the rate then in effect,” according to the contract.

Additionally, Pankow has a clause in his contract that allows him to receive performance incentive pay. The “PIP Plan” will need to be approved by the board as a result of his completion of “tasks and/or achievement of goals assigned by Board to Superintendent.”

Pankow also receives 20 vacation days per “contract year”, and he is allowed to put himself and his family on the school district’s health insurance plan, according to the contract.

