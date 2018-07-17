Superfood tips: Hard-to-beat health benefits of farm fresh beets

Beets pack a powerful nutritional punch, and now is a good time to take advantage of this superfood fresh from the farm. Colorado farmers start to harvest beets in July, and the season usually runs through October.

Healthline recommends beets, because they are high in vitamins and minerals and low in calories, they are thought to help keep blood pressure in check, they improve athletic performance and they may help fight inflammation and ease digestion.

Beets may be eaten raw and are also a versatile ingredient that can be added to soups, salads and smoothies, as described by blogger Aarika Chilson on her Just Beet It website, which includes recipes made from beets.