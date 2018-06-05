Superfood Tips: Food to help teen guys grow

It’s Men’s Health Month, and healthy eating can help teenage boys grow into healthy men. Take charge of your eating habits by choosing the types and amounts of foods you need. ChooseMyPlate.gov offers the following healthy eating tips for teens

• Get over the idea of magic foods. There are no magic foods to eat for good health. Teenage boys need to eat foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains, protein foods and fat-free or low-fat dairy foods. Choose protein foods such as unsalted nuts, beans, lean meats and fish. SuperTracker will show if you are getting the nutrients you need for growth.

• Always hungry? Whole grains that provide fiber can give you a feeling of fullness and provide key nutrients. Choose half your grains as whole grains. Eat whole-wheat bread, pasta and brown rice instead of white bread, rice or other refined grains. Also, choose vegetables and fruits when you need to fill-up.

• Start cooking often. Get over being hungry by preparing your own snacks and meals. Learn to make vegetable omelets, bean quesadillas or a batch of spaghetti. Prepare your own food so you can make healthier meals and snacks. Microwaving frozen pizzas doesn't count as home cooking.

• Skip foods that can add unwanted pounds. Cut back on calories by limiting fatty meats such as ribs, bacon and hot dogs. Some foods, such as pizza, cakes, cookies, candies and ice cream, should be considered occasional treats.

• Learn how much food you need. Teenage boys may need more food than most adults, teenage girls and younger children. Visit supertracker.usda.gov to learn how much food you need based on your age, height, weight and activity level.