Superfood Tip: Will an apple a day keep the doctor away?

Apples are in season, making it a great time to head to the market or a Western Slope pick-your-own-orchard to get fresh fruit. And, while they might not actually keep you out of the doctor’s office, apples do afford some surprising health benefits, according to eatingwell.com.

Scientific studies suggest apples may help your heart, boost your brain, help with weight loss, lower risk of Type 2 diabetes, and fight cancer.

“Apples rank second only to berries in antioxidants, making them superheroes when it comes to fighting cancer,” according to eatingwell.com.

The superfood powers of apples “deserve to be called ‘nutritional powerhouses,”‘ according to medicalnewstoday.com.

They also contain important vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin C, B-complex vitamins (riboflavin, thiamin, and vitamin B-6), dietary fiber, phytonutrients, and minerals, such as calcium, potassium, and phosphorus.