Superfood Tip: Whole grains offer health benefits

Most Americans consume enough grains, but not enough whole grains, according to the experts at choosemyplate.gov.

Any food made from wheat, rice, oats, cornmeal, barley or another cereal grain is a grain product. Grains are divided into two subgroups: whole grains and refined grains. Whole grains contain the entire grain kernel ― the bran, germ, and endosperm. Examples of whole grains include whole-wheat flour, bulgur (cracked wheat), oatmeal, whole cornmeal and brown rice.

Refined grains have been milled, a process that removes the bran and germ. This is done to give grains a finer texture and improve their shelf life, but it also removes dietary fiber, iron and many B vitamins.

At least half of all the grains eaten should be whole grains, according to choosemyplate.gov.

The site adds: “People who eat whole grains as part of a healthy diet have a reduced risk of some chronic diseases. Grains provide many nutrients that are vital for the health and maintenance of our bodies.”

For tips on increasing the whole grains in your diet, view the tip sheet at choosemyplate.gov/grains-tips.