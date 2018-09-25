Superfood Tip: September is National Mushroom Month

There are more than 14,000 types of mushrooms. Only a few are edible, and of those, only a few more are eaten regularly. But all types of edible mushrooms contain varying degrees of protein and fiber.

They also contain B vitamins, as well as a powerful antioxidant called selenium, which helps support the immune system and prevent damage to cells and tissues.

According to WebMD, “Mushrooms may do a lot more for your health than fuel your body. They have antibacterial properties. They can help lower cholesterol. They're good for your immune system. They may even help prevent or treat Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, high blood pressure, and cancer.”

September is National Mushroom Month, a great time to use mushrooms in recipes to add flavor, texture, and vegetables to your day.