 Superfood Tip: Make half your grains whole grains | CraigDailyPress.com

Superfood Tip: Make half your grains whole grains

Craig Press staff report
Stock image

Making half the grains you eat whole grains helps add nutrition to your food, experts say.

Grains are part of a balanced plate, but not all grains are equally nutritious.

Any food made from wheat, rice, oats, cornmeal, barley, or another cereal grain is a grain product.  They are divided into two subgroups — whole grains, and refined grains.

People who eat whole grains as part of a healthy eating style have a reduced risk of some chronic diseases, according to choosemyplate.gov.

Whole grains contain the entire grain kernel — the bran, germ, and endosperm.

Following are five tips to make the shift to whole grains:

• Make simple shifts: choose 100 percent whole-wheat bread, bagels, pasta, or tortillas; brown rice; oatmeal; or grits.

Recommended Stories For You

• Whole grains can be healthy snacks. Popcorn is a whole grain. Make it with little or no added salt or butter. Also, try-100 percent whole-wheat or rye crackers.

• Save time by cooking extra brown rice or oatmeal when you make it. Refrigerate half of what you cook to heat and serve later in the week.

• Mix it up. Use whole grains in mixed dishes, such as barley in vegetable soups or stews and bulgur wheat in casseroles or stir-fries. Try a quinoa salad or pilaf.

• Change up your favorite meal with whole grains. Try brown rice stuffing in baked green peppers or tomatoes, and whole-wheat noodles in lasagna.

For more tips visit choosemyplate.gov.