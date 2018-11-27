Superfood Tip: Love pumpkin? Try eating the leaves

Feeling guilty for enjoying one too many pumpkin spice treats? Try a healthy spin on the fall favorite by adding pumpkin leaves to your plate.

Pumpkin leaves can be eaten raw, according to africancook.com, but they are best when cooked.

Pumpkin leaves that are cooked, boiled, and drained without salt are low in sodium, and very low in cholesterol, according to selfnutritionaldata.com.

Pumpkin leaves are also a good source of niacin, and a very good source of dietary fiber, protein, vitamin A, vitamin E (alpha tocopherol), vitamin K, thiamin, riboflavin, vitamin B6, folate, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, copper, and manganese.

“In many parts of the world, including Asia and Africa, they are a regular part of the diet, when available. The taste is similar to a mixture of green beans, asparagus, broccoli and spinach,” according to africancook.com.