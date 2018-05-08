Superfood Tip: Leafy green may help maintain memory

Loaded with nutrients, kale and other leafy greens have been shown to reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease. A recent report in the journal “Neurology” found that a diet containing approximately one serving of green, leafy vegetables per day is also associated with slower age-related cognitive decline.

The research team focused on the level of consumption of green leafy vegetables — such as spinach, kale, collards, and lettuce, which previous research has suggested may have protective factors against cognitive decline — and looked at the association with performance on cognitive tests.

The researchers also examined the relationship between cognitive change and nutrients for which green leafy vegetables are a rich source — folate, phylloquinone, nitrate, α-tocopherol, kaempferol, and lutein.

Intake of these nutrients was associated with slower rates of cognitive decline and was not due to other underlying health issues. Further investigation indicated phylloquinone, lutein and folate likely were the source of the effect seen on cognitive decline, possibly due to the neuroprotective actions of specific nutrients.

Researchers suggest that adding a daily serving of green leafy vegetables to your diet may contribute to brain health.

Source: National Institute on Aging