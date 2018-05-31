Superfood tip: Healthy ways to stay hydrated this summer

What you drink is as important as what you eat. Many beverages contain added sugars and offer little or no nutrients, while others may provide nutrients but too much fat and too many calories. Following are five tips from choosemyplate.gov to help you make better beverage choices.

• Drink water instead of sugary drinks. Regular soda, energy or sports drinks and other sweet drinks usually contain a lot of added sugar, which provides more calories than needed.

• How much water is enough? Let thirst be your guide. Water is an important nutrient for the body, but everyone's needs are different. Most of us get enough water from the foods we eat and the beverages we drink. A healthy body can balance water needs throughout the day. Drink plenty of water if you are very active, live or work in hot conditions or are an older adult.

• Water is usually easy on the wallet. You can save money drinking water from the tap at home or when eating out.

• Manage calories. Drink water with and between meals. Adults and children take in about 400 calories per day as beverages — drinking water can help manage calories.

• Make water, low-fat or fat-free milk or 100-percent juice an easy option in your home. Have ready-to-go containers filled with water or healthy drinks available in the refrigerator. Place them in lunch boxes or backpacks for easy access when children are away from home. Depending on age, children can drink 1/2 to 1 cup, and adults can drink up to one cup of 100-percent fruit or vegetable juice each day.