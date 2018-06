Superfood tip: Colorado tomatoes make for great eating anytime

Colorado's plentiful sunshine is perfect for growing tomatoes outside or inside. In fact, tomatoes are grown under more than one million square feet of glass or other protection in Colorado, so you don’t have to wait for the end of summer to enjoy one.

Fresh or cooked, tomatoes are very low in sodium, high in Vitamins A and C and a good source of potassium.

Look for Colorado tomatoes at your local grocery store, farmers' market or at restaurants across the state.

Choose tomatoes with bright, shiny skins and firm flesh. Tomatoes taste best if they are not refrigerated. Store them at room temperature away from direct sunlight.

Source: The Colorado Department of Agriculture