Superfood Tip: Colorado beef in spotlight

Moffat County ranks as one of Colorado’s largest beef producers. Lean beef can be a healthy part of a balanced diet, according to health experts.

“Meat is one of the most complete dietary sources of protein, the amino acid profile being almost identical to that of our own muscles,” states Atli Arnarson for Healthline.com. “For this reason, eating meat, or other sources of animal protein, may be of particular benefit after surgery and for recovering athletes, or during other conditions where muscle tissue is being built.”

He also notes:

• Beef contains varying amounts of fat (mainly saturated and monounsaturated), which contributes substantially to its energy content.

• A part of the fat content of beef is made up of ruminant trans fats, including conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). Ruminant trans fats have been linked with several health benefits, such as weight loss.

• Meat is an excellent source of various vitamins and minerals. These include vitamin B12, zinc, selenium, iron, niacin, and vitamin B6.

• Animal meat contains a number of bioactive substances, such as creatine, taurine, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) and cholesterol.

• As a rich source of high-quality protein, beef may contribute to the maintenance and growth of muscle mass.

• Beef is high in carnosine, which may reduce fatigue and improve performance during exercise.

• Beef is an excellent source of iron and may help prevent anemia when eaten regularly.

Choosing the right quality of beef and eating the properly cooked, wise portions is important in reaping these health benefits

Studies have shown that:

• It is unclear whether meat consumption increases the risk of heart disease or not. Some studies have found a link, but not others.

• Fatty beef is a rich source of saturated fats, which may increase blood cholesterol. However, the link between saturated fats and heart disease has been disputed in several recent high-quality studies.

• High consumption of well-done (overcooked) meat may increase the risk of several types of cancer.

• In some countries, raw (or rare) beef may contain beef tapeworm, an intestinal parasite that may lead to weight loss and stomach pain.

• As a rich source of iron, high beef consumption may contribute to excess iron accumulation in people with hemochromatosis.

Recommended Stories For You

Wednesday, March 20 is Colorado’s Agriculture Day at the Capitol, a part of National Agriculture Week celebrations, the event recognizes the contributions of ranchers and farmers across the nation including many from Moffat County.

In Colorado, ag producers feed, fuel, and cloth the state's more than five million residents and stewards resources. The industry’s economic impact makes it a top three contributor to the state's economy, bringing in more than $40 billion annually and providing over 173,000 jobs.