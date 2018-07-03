Superfood tip: Choose blueberries for a berry healthy snack

Blueberries are a perfect way to add color, sweetness and fruit to your day.

They are very low in saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They are also a good source of dietary fiber and a very good source of vitamins C and K and manganese.

Eat them as a snack, or include them in hot and cold recipes. They are in season now, and July is national blueberry month.

Choose blueberries that are firm, plump and a royal-blue color with a silvery frost. Berries should be the same size and free of stems and leaves. Avoid packages that contain moldy berries.

Store unwashed blueberries in the refrigerator in a container with a lid for up to one week. To freeze, place rinsed blueberries on a paper towel-lined baking sheet in a single layer and freeze for one hour. Place in a container with a lid and freeze for up to nine months.

Source: USDA