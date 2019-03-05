Superfood Tip: Benefits of eating Colorado beans abound

Beans and legumes are the fruits or seeds of a family of plants called Fabaceae. Beans are low in fat, high in fiber and rich in antioxidants, and are a good source of protein. They are also a great replacement for meat as a source of vegetarian protein.

Colorado produces a wide range of bean varieties, including pinto, light red kidney, and black, and the state ranks eighth nationally in dry bean production.

Pinto beans are the most common bean variety used in the United States. Colorado pinto beans are known for their bright color.

“A combination of altitude, bright sunshine, fertile soils, and Rocky Mountain water provide the prime mixture of elements for dry beans to flourish in taste and color,” according to ColoradoDryBeans.org

Most of Colorado’s bean crop is grown on the Front Range, and in southwestern and northeastern Colorado.

Look for Colorado beans at your local grocery store or at restaurants across the state.