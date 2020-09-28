Sunset Meadows independent living community announces two COVID-19 cases

Sunset Meadows Executive Director Suzanne Hope announces two positive cases of COVID-19 within the independent living community Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from Hope, Sunset Meadows has had to close both of its residential buildings to all non-essential visitors, and has temporarily discontinued its local senior bus transportation. Hope says that the Sunset Meadows will still be providing Meals on Wheels to our residents and the community.

“Since the onset of the national COVID-19 crisis in March we have been taking preventive and protective measures to ensure the safety and well being of our community and diligently continue to do so,” Hope said in the press release. “…We are asking for the community’s support with this situation. Most importantly, you can help by honoring our current no-visitation restrictions.”

Sunset Meadows is also asking that a meeting is arranged with the office if community members need to deliver anything to a resident. Please call (970) 824-3660, extension 2, to contact the office staff.

The independent living community is currently working closely with the Moffat County Public Health and Colorado Department of Public Health and Education to prevent any further positive results.

