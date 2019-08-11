Sunday driver: Craig man involved in chase, spike stop, arrest on Highway 40 in alleged stolen vehicle

A car reported stolen from Craig Sunday wound up in a high-speed chase along US Highway 40 that did not end well for the driver, according to a news release from Colorado State Patrol.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., CSP assisted Steamboat Springs Police Department and the U.S. Forest Service in stopping a pursuit with a 2007 Nissan Xterra on Highway 40 that started near milepost 150.

“The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the day from Craig,” the release said. “The Steamboat Springs Officers initially attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the Nissan sped away and the SSPD officers pursued. Steamboat Springs officers terminated their involvement in the pursuit near MP 152, while the USFS officer continued.”

State Patrol set up “stop sticks” near milepost 164, which successfully deflated all four tires, sending the car into a ditch after about a half-mile.

“The driver of the Nissan fled on foot up the mountainside into trees,” the release said. “Additional responding troopers arrived about a minute later and started searching the mountainside. The driver was found hiding in a tree and taken into custody without further incident.”

Kyle Neighbors, 25, of Craig, was identified as the motorist and was transported by Grand County EMS to the UC Health Yampa Valley Medical Center for evaluation of “unrelated medical issues.”

Neighbors was then transported to the Routt County Jail where he was booked on the charges related to the pursuit.

“The Colorado State Patrol is handling the charges related to the pursuit. Charges related to the stolen vehicle are pending upon the completion of the investigation by the Craig Police Department,” the release said.