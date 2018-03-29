Sun expected to shine in Northwest Colorado Easter weekend

CRAIG — Sunny weather is expected in Northwest Colorado for Easter weekend, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

Friday through Sunday, a series of weak disturbances will bring periodic scattered snow showers to the northern and central mountains through the weekend and into early next week, according to weather models.

“We’ve been in a persistent, northwesterly pattern that has generated snow over the mountains,” said Meteorologist Norve Larson. “There is a slight chance of showers Saturday morning.”

Currently, however, none of these disturbances appears capable of producing significant precipitation. That should result in partly sunny conditions Saturday, improving to sunny conditions Sunday. Highs for both days are expected to be about 60 degrees.

“We’re predicting mild temperatures, about 10 degrees above normal (and) winds out of the west about 10 to 15 (mph), gusting up to 25 later on Sunday afternoon,” Larson said.



The warmest Easter occurred in 1987, when temperatures reached 73 degrees. The coldest on record was in 2008, when temperatures only reached 9 degrees.

The wettest and snowiest Easter was in 1983, when Craig received o.30 inches of precipitation from 3.5 inches of snow, according to data collected from automated observing stations from 10 different airports across eastern Utah and western Colorado and compiled by the National Weather Service.

The sun will rise at 6:52 a.m. Sunday and set at 7:35 p.m.

To stay up to date with the latest forecast visit weather.gov/gjt.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.