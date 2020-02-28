Summer sessions for Yampa River Youth Camp to take place in Craig, Hayden, Steamboat

Kent Vertrees, of The Friends of the Yampa, steers a paddle boat down the ancient sandstone canyons carved by the Yampa River in Moffat County.

Area students have the opportunity to get a unique type of learning this summer.

Registration begins Sunday, March 1 for Yampa River Youth Camp, a program through Friends of the Yampa that offers guided rafting, river knowledge, historical presentations and more along the main waterway of Routt and Moffat counties.

“No previous river experience is required to participate in this camp. The main goal of this program is to empower campers to travel safely in whitewater river conditions while falling in love with one of the most important resources here in the Yampa Valley,” states the Friends of the Yampa website. “This camp will create opportunities for the youth of Northwest Colorado to get their foot in the door with not only beginner river skills but also on local river knowledge. Through river conservation and environmental education campers will come away as agents of change and stewards to our local river and adjacent agricultural, public and private lands.”

Camps sessions are available for students entering grades seven through nine and are limited to 12 people per session.

The three-day camps are available June 16 to 18 and June 23 to 25 in Steamboat Springs, July 7 to 9 in Hayden, and July 14 to 16 in Craig.

The cost is $250 per camper, and scholarships are available to cover costs.

Registration is first come, first served, with spots reserved for scholarship recipients and applicants will be accepted until camps are full.

For more information, visit https://friendsoftheyampa.com/youth-river-camps or call 970-367-7044.