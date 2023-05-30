Summer Reading Program kicks off this weekend

Moffat County Libraries' Summer Reading Program for all ages will kick off with a fun day on Saturday.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Families and children of all ages are encouraged to join the Moffat County Libraries Craig branch as it kicks off the 2023 Summer Reading Program, “All Together Now,” with a free day of fun from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

All ages can register for the reading program and enjoy an afternoon of carnival style games, crafts, snacks and story time. The Summer Reading Program runs through Aug. 31 and is free to all ages infants through adults.

Registration begins Saturday and will be accepted all summer long at the Craig, Maybell and Dinosaur Library branches. Participants can also take part in clubs and activities at the Craig branch all summer. Call the library at 970-824-5116 for an activity schedule or more information.