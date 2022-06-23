Summer mosquito spraying scheduled to start next week

Summer mosquito treatments are scheduled for next week now that the area is entering the height of the season for insect activity.

Moffat County has scheduled for annual mosquito adulticide treatment to take place from Tuesday, June 28, to July 1.

According to the Moffat County Weed and Pest Department, treatments are scheduled for Craig, Maybell and adjacent areas.

The applications are planned during the early morning or late evening hours when mosquitos activity is at its highest.

Jesse Schroeder from the Moffat County Weed Department said the exact schedule for spraying in different areas really depends on the weather conditions and when the pilots can access the different areas.

The county included some recommendations for precautions if you notice treatments in your area:

Bring children and pets inside

Close doors and windows

Shut off fans and coolers that move outside air indoors

According to the county, these precautions should be followed until the spray has settled and can no longer be seen or smelled.

If weather conditions do not allow for mosquito spraying to take place on the scheduled dates, they will be done as soon as conditions allow.

Call the Moffat County Weed and Pest Department at 970-824-9184 for questions.