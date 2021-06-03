Summer food program for kids underway in Craig

BACK IN THE SWING OF THINGS: Students head out of Craig Middle School along Yampa Avenue Wednesday afternoon following a day of classes. Moffat County returned to school on Jan. 4 following holiday break, and is looking to pick up where the district left off at the end of 2020. For more on the return to school, turn to page 9. (Max O'Neill / Craig Press)



Hungry Craig kids are invited to be fed.

Moffat County School District is offering grab-and-go breakfast and lunch daily, with weekend meals available Fridays at multiple sites across town.

Ridgeview Elementary, 600 Westridge Rd., and Craig Middle School in the North parking lot at 915 Yampa Ave. are both offering food through Aug. 17 Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Boys and Girls Club at 1324 Highway 40 is offering breakfast and lunch served on site Monday through Friday until Aug. 13. Breakfast is served at 8 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.

The Early Childhood Center at 600 Texas Ave. is also serving on site starting June 14 and ending Aug. 12, Monday through Thursday. Breakfast is served 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and Lunch is served noon to 12:30 p.m.

Moffat County High School at 900 Finley Lane is serving on site from June 14 through July 15, Monday through Thursday. Breakfast is served 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch is served 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

All sites are closed July 1 through July 5. Meals are free for anyone under 18.