Summer events are happening at Craig branch of the Moffat County Libraries – Education Briefs

Moffat County Libraries, Craig branch, will offer a number of story time events during the summer.

For infants and children age 8 and younger, story times are held at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursdays. The story time theme for Thursday, July 26, is camping.

For children age 8 and older, activities are offered from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays. On Wednesday, July 25, activities will include a music scavenger hunt and window clings

The Summer Book Club, for children age 10 and older meets at 11 a.m. the last Saturday of each month

Finally, family story time, for the whole family, is held at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. The theme for Thursday, Aug. 17, is back to school

The library is located at 570 Green St.

Community Heart & Soul workshop set for Tuesday in Meeker



The Community Heart & Soul group will present a program to engage and inspire collaborative nonprofit organizations and advocacy groups to unite in harmony with local governments on behalf of community efforts to share resources and create measurable goals and objectives through education and partnerships. The program, presented by Alexsis Halbert, of Community Heart & Soul, will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at the Old West Heritage Culture Center, 517 Park Ave., Meeker.



"We devoted more than a decade working with small cities and towns to develop a community development model that empowers residents to shape the future of their communities. Community Heart & Soul fosters teamwork, engagement and energy from within the community," according to a news release describing Community Heart & Soul.

The goal is to engage youth, adults and seniors from all organizations and venues of the community to participate and contribute.



"Community Heart & Soul is a catalyst for positive change that provides a roadmap for small cities and towns to build a brighter future based on what matters most to everyone. Community Heart & Soul works because the community works together to make it happen," according to the release.



The program was created by Lyman Orton, founder of the Orton Family Foundation, whose vision suggests that, "Your town is not just a place. It’s home. Your town’s unique character, along with the deep emotional connection felt by the people who live there, is your town's 'Heart & Soul …'"

The Colorado communities of Cortez, Crawford, Grand Lake and Golden have joined others across the nation in becoming CHS communities.



To learn more about CHS, watch a video at orton.org/about-us or visit the CHS website, orton.org/build-your-community/community-heart-soul, for detailed organization information, projects and success stories.

For more information, and to RSVP for the Meeker workshop, contact Terri Reed, president, Rio Blanco County Historical Society/OWHCC Director at 970-388-7164 or president@rbchistory.org or Stephanie Kobald, executive director, Meeker Chamber and Main Street Project 45 at 970 878-5510 or stephanie@meekerchamber.com.

Groups to provide free meals for children

The summer meal program for children began June 4 and provides meals for all children, without charge or discrimination.

Lunch is served from 11:20 a.m. to noon, and a snack will be available from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. through Aug. 17 at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. U.S. Highway 40.

Lunch will also be provided from 11 a.m. to noon through Aug. 17 at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Those with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information should contact the agency at which they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

Colorado state parks program expanded



Colorado Parks and Wildlife is expanding the “Check-Out Colorado State Parks” program. Academic libraries at publicly funded colleges and universities have joined public libraries in offering state park passes to "check out," along with an activity backpack.



The park pass is good for entrance to all 42 state parks, and the adventure backpack contains park information, educational activities and binoculars. The kit can be borrowed for up to seven days and renewed according to the participating libraries' renewal policy.



Users are encouraged to post photos to Instagram and Twitter using #CheckOutColorado.

Connections4Kids Parent Education Center offers support



Connections 4 Kids works to strengthen resources and services for children from birth to age 8 and their families in Northwest Colorado, offering ongoing support through Ready for Kindergarten workshops, autism, postpartum depression and breastfeeding support groups.



For more information, call 970-824-1081 or visit connections4kids.org.

Free landlord-tenant clinics offered



The Self Help Program of Moffat County Combined Courts is offering free landlord-tenant clinics.



The clinics include the following information for anyone involved in the residential rental market.

• Written lease agreements for tenants, landlords and roommates.

• How to handle security deposits.

• Avoiding eviction.

• Giving notice to end a tenancy.

• The eviction process.



To schedule a free landlord-tenant legal clinic for customers, clients, patients, constituents or staff members, contact Tatiana at tatiana.achcar-szyba@judicial.state.co.us.